CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to New York State Police, an intoxicated tractor-trailer driver has rolled their vehicle causing the closure of the northbound lanes.

On June 15, 2022, shortly after 7 p.m., New York State Police responded to a report of a tractor-trailer rollover on Interstate 81 north between exits 10 (McGraw) and 11 (Cortland).

No injuries have been reported. The driver of the tractor-trailer has been arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.











As of 9:20 p.m., the northbound lanes between exits 11 and 12 are shut down. DEC spill response is on the scene, Cortland Sheriff’s Deputies, Cortland City Police, State Fire, and numerous fire agencies are on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.