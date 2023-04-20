CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week, the Cortland County Drug Task Force conducted a drug investigation on Cedar Street in the City.

During the investigation, police found 40-year-old Shauna Hamilton to be in possession of 3 bags of fentanyl and cocaine.

Investigators continued to search Hamilton’s home and found approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine, packaging material, scales and an undisclosed amount of US Currency.

According to the City of Cortland Police Department, the controlled substances found have an approximate street value of over $1,500.

Hamilton was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (Felony)

(2) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree

(2) Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia

She was arraigned and is currently being held in the Cortland County Jail.