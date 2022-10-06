CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortlandville woman was busted with drugs after she allegedly stole from the Walmart on Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville.

Police responded to the Walmart on October 2nd for a reported larceny. It was determined that Amber Harris, 34, passed all points of sale and stole merchandise from the store.

Harris was also found to be in possession of controlled substances as well as drug paraphernalia.

She was arrested and transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office for processing where she was then released on her own recognizance.

She is set to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on October 17th for arraignment on the following charges: