CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 21st, Cortland County Sheriff’s Officers responded to the Thirty Shopper on Route 281 in Cortlandville for a reported larceny.

According to officers, Carl Sherman, 51, of Cortlandville, stole a victim’s purse while the victim was shopping.

Sherman allegedly fled the scene, but officers were able to locate him and the stolen purse in the area.

He was arrested and charged with the following:

6 counts – Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree

Petit Larceny

Due to New York State bail reform, Sherman was issued an appearance ticket and is due to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on January 16th.