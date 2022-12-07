CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 4th, Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported burglary.

According to police, Michael Grossi, age 37, unlawfully entered a victim’s residence; he then damaged numerous items within the home and stole property before fleeing the scene.

Later that day, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that Grossi was operating. According to police, Grossi had an an away order of protection with a passenger inside the vehicle and was also in possession of stolen property from the alleged burglary.

Deputies later recovered more stolen property from the burglary in a garage at a residence in Cortlandville.

Grossi was arrested and charged with the following:

Burglary in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree (Misdemeanor)

He was later arraigned and remanded to the Cortland County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on December 5th.