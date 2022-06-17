On June 16, 2022, New York State Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Homer with the assistance of the Troop “C” Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task force arrested Mason L. Kneedler, age 25 of Cortlandville, NY for five counts of the class “E” felony of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child.

Kneedler is accused of possessing images consistent with child sexual exploitation. An investigation was initiated after a cyber tip was received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Kneedler was processed at SP Homer and issued appearance tickets to the Cortlandville Town Court on July 11, 2022.