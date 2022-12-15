CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services conducted an investigation that concluded with Tanesha Bennett, 38 of Cortland, being arrested for DSS fraud.

According to law enforcement, Bennett provided fraudulent information to the Cortland County Department of Social Services concerning her residency and household composition.

Due to this, Bennett allegedly received benefits in excess of $5,700 that she was not entitled to.

She has been charged with the following:

Welfare Fraud in the Third Degree (Felony)

Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (Felony)

(3) counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree (Felony)

She was issued an appearance ticket on her arrest date and is scheduled to appear in Cortland City Court on January 18th.