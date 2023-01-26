CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, January 25th, a Cortland woman was arrested and charged with Welfare Fraud and Grand Larceny, both felonies.

Following an investigation, police determined that 26-year-old Samantha Coville did not provide required income information to the Department of Social Services and filed fraudulent paperwork concerning her household income.

Police say that Coville received $2,300 in benefits that she was not entitled to.

She was issued an appearance and is expected to appear in the Cortland City Court on February 6th.