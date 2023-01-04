CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week, a Cortland woman was arrested on major drug charges following a police investigation.

A City of Cortland Police detective located 37-year-old Nicole Evener driving a vehicle in the Port Watson Street Parking Lot with a suspended driver’s license.

Evener was stopped and found to have large quantities of Heroin and Methamphetamine in her possession.

According to police, she also had Ecstasy tablets, hydrocodone, Molly, scales, selling materials, and a large quantity of cash.

Police say that the drugs have an estimated street value of over $10,000.

She has been charged with the following and is being held in Cortland County Jail with no bail.