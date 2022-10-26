CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Cortland County Drug Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Main Street in Cortland.
During the raid, officers found an assault rifle, approximately 3 grams of Fentanyl, a half gram of methamphetamine, packaging material, scales, and Tramadol and Alprazolam pills.
According to police, the controlled substances found have a street value of over $400.
A resident, Wendy Caswell, 40 of Cortland, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm
- 3 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance
- 2 counts of Criminally using Drug Paraphernalia
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon
Caswell was taken to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office for processing and arraignment.