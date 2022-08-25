CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Cortland Mayor Scott Steve announced via Facebook that there will be daily road closures and redirections as students move in to SUNY Cortland throughout the weekend.

Students will be moving on to campus beginning today, August 25th, and ending on Sunday, August 28th.

The University Police will be closing Prospect Terrace and Neubig Road to accommodate the large number of vehicles lining up to move into residence halls.

According to the Mayor, the following closures will be in place each day until Sunday.

5:00 AM – University Police will shut down Prospect Terr. at Graham Ave and Neubig Road at Broadway.

9:00 AM – Prospect Terr. & Neubig Road will be one-way heading down the hill (west) towards the residence halls.

Approximately 6:00 PM – Both Prospect Terr. and Neubig Road will re-open for regular traffic.

Mayor Steve asks that people try to avoid the campus area if at all possible.