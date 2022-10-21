CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is teaming up with Cortland County police agencies to remind everyone about the dangers of drunk driving.

The DOT says that drivers should be extra cautious on Halloween, as more pedestrians are out at night on the hunt for candy.

According to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, between 2016 and 2020, there were 129 drunk-driving fatalities on Halloween night.

Adults between the ages of 21 and 34 had the highest percentages (68%) of fatalities in drunk-driving crashes on Halloween night in 2020. During that same night, 11 pedestrians were killed as a result of drunk driving.

Law enforcement in Cortland County will be on high alert this October 31st.

The Sheriff’s Office asks Cortland County residents to celebrate with a plan.

They say that if you plan to drink on Halloween, you should follow these tips to ensure a safe evening:

Remember that it’s never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver, or call a taxi/rideshare service to get home safely.

If available, use your community’s sober ride share program.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact your local law enforcement agency.

See a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements for your friend to get home safely.

For more information, you can visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.