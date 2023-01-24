CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Friday, January 20th, Cortland Police responded to a disturbance at 37 Madison Street in the city.

According to police, Tristen Libbey was involved in an argument with an adult female when he displayed a large kitchen knife and threatened to kill the woman with it.

She was able to escape and go to the Cortland Police Department to report the incident.

Libbey was later located at 37 Madison Street and arrested.

He has been charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (Felony)

Menacing in the 2nd Degree

Just over a week earlier, on January 11th, Libbey was arrested at Beaudry Park and charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration and Harassment.

Police found him incoherent and intoxicated. They attempted to get medical help for him but he allegedly became belligerent and combative.

Police say that he came at one of the police officers and shoved another. Officers tased Libbey and he was taken into custody.

Following that arrest, Libbey was released on appearance tickets.

He was also released following his second arrest and is set to appear in Cortland City Court at a later date.