CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 16th, Jon Burns, 58, of Cortland, was sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for distributing, receiving, and possessing child pornography.

Throughout 2022, Burns traded child pornography images and videos using a social media messaging app on his electronic devices.

Police found that Burns sent a video file depicting sexual conduct with a child who was between 8 and 10 years old. He also received a video depicting sexual conduct with a 6 year old.

On March 8th, Burns admitted that he knowingly possessed over 2,000 images and 750 videos depicting child pornography on his cell phone, iPad, and two tablet computers.

Burns will be required to register as a sex offender.