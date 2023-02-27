CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Saturday, February 25th, Cortland Police Officers responded to a car accident in he seventy block of Homer Avenue.

According to police, a car exited the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Four people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One woman, a 50-year-old backseat passenger, was killed.

Another adult male and adult female were taken to Upstate Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver. 49-year-old Ergardo Rosario, complained of chest pain and was treated at Cortland Hospital.

An investigation revealed that Rosario was on drugs at the time of the crash. He was arrested and charged with the following:

Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (Felony)

Vehicular Manslaughter in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree

Operating a Motor Vehicle Impaired by drugs

Reckless Driving

Speed Not Reasonable and Prudent

He was arraigned at Cortland City Court and sent to Cortland County Jail.