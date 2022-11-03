HOMER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On November 22nd, investigators from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested Phillip Hutchings, 32 of Cortland, following a sexual abuse investigation.

Police determined that over the summer, Hutchings subjected a child to inappropriate sexual contact on two separate occasions while at a residence in the Town of Homer.

Hutchings has been charged with felony Sex Abuse, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and two counts of Forcible Touching.

He was arraigned through CAP, released on his own recognizance, and is to report to Alternatives to Incarceration.

He is set to appear in Homer Town Court on November 15th.