CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Friday, May 5th, a Cortland man was arrested and charged with felony Rape in the 1st Degree, Rape in the 2nd Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

In September of 2022, 24-year-old Jordan Smith allegedly had sexual intercourse with a female less than 16 years of age while she was under the influence of a narcotic drug and incapable of consent.

Smith, who lives on Clinton Avenue, was processed, arraigned, and remanded to the Cortland County Jail.

He will appear in Cortland County Court at a later date.