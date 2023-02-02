CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On January 30th, the Cortland Police Department arrested a man and charged him with numerous felonies.
On January 7th, police received a complaint that an enclosed utility trailer had been stolen from a job site in the River Side Plaza located at 156 Clinton Avenue.
On the 30th, police located the trailer near a snowmobile trail just south of Pipeline Road in Cortland County.
They also located 38-year-old Nicholas Stone hiking near the trailer.
Police determined that Stone played a part in stealing over $50,000 in construction tools and equipment from the trailer.
Stone has been charged with the following:
- Grand Larceny in the 2nd Degree
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Conspiracy in the 4th Degree
- Possession of Stolen Property in the 2nd Degree
He was arraigned and sent to the Cortland County Jail.
According to the Cortland Police Department, this is an on-going investigation and more arrests are likely.