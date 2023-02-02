CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On January 30th, the Cortland Police Department arrested a man and charged him with numerous felonies.

On January 7th, police received a complaint that an enclosed utility trailer had been stolen from a job site in the River Side Plaza located at 156 Clinton Avenue.

On the 30th, police located the trailer near a snowmobile trail just south of Pipeline Road in Cortland County.

They also located 38-year-old Nicholas Stone hiking near the trailer.

Police determined that Stone played a part in stealing over $50,000 in construction tools and equipment from the trailer.

Stone has been charged with the following:

Grand Larceny in the 2nd Degree

Tampering with physical evidence

Conspiracy in the 4th Degree

Possession of Stolen Property in the 2nd Degree

He was arraigned and sent to the Cortland County Jail.

According to the Cortland Police Department, this is an on-going investigation and more arrests are likely.