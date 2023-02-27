CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Saturday, February 25th, City of Cortland Police responded to an assault call at the P&C Fresh store in the Riverside Plaza.

A victim said that two men beat him up and struck him several times.

He was allegedly a witness in an investigation conducted against one of the suspects.

A short time after the assault, Cortland native Kiersten Libbey was arrested and charged with the following:

Intimidating a Witness in the 2nd Degree

Assault in the 3rd Degree

Conspiracy in the 5th Degree

He was sent to the Cortland County Jail and will appear in City Court on March 22nd.

No word on the second suspect.