CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Saturday, February 25th, City of Cortland Police responded to an assault call at the P&C Fresh store in the Riverside Plaza.
A victim said that two men beat him up and struck him several times.
He was allegedly a witness in an investigation conducted against one of the suspects.
A short time after the assault, Cortland native Kiersten Libbey was arrested and charged with the following:
- Intimidating a Witness in the 2nd Degree
- Assault in the 3rd Degree
- Conspiracy in the 5th Degree
He was sent to the Cortland County Jail and will appear in City Court on March 22nd.
No word on the second suspect.