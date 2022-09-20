PREBLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On September 18th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance on Preble Road in the Town of Preble.

Police determined that a verbal altercation had become physical between Kelsey Lee, 29 of Cortlandville, and an adult male victim.

During the altercation, Lee allegedly threw an item which struck a 3-year-old child. The child was not injured.

Lee was arrested and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child. She was transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where she was processed, arraigned, and released on her own recognizance.

She is scheduled to appear in the Town of Preble Court on October 17th.