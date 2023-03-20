CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Town of Virgil man has been charged with Petit Larceny following a larceny complaint at the Walmart located at 819 Bennie Road in Cortlandville.

According to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, it was determined that 41-year-old Benjamin Blake stole merchandise from the store.

He was arrested and transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where he was processed and released on his own recognizance.

He is expected to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on April 3rd.