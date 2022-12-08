CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office announced that it will participate in a special enforcement effort to crack down on impaired driving during the holiday season.

The crackdown is statewide, and will be taking place from December 16th until January 1st. New York State Police, County Sheriff, and municipal agencies across the state will be out in full-force.

According to the sheriff’s office, there will be sobriety checkpoints in place as they play a key part in raising awareness about the problem.

The STOP-DWI Holiday Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. The Statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign also targets the 4th of July, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Memorial Day, Super Bowl weekend and St. Patrick’s Day.

You can download the STOP-DWI mobile app here. It helps with locating and calling area taxi services to ensure you have a safe ride home.