CORTLAND COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Multiple locations around Cortland County are participating in a medication disposal event on Saturday, September 24th.

Residents can drop off unused, unneeded, or expired medications at any of the following locations.

Cincinnatus Fire Department

Cortlandville Fire Station

Homer Town Hall

Marathon Village Green

They will all be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.