CINCINNATUS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A German, New York man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after crashing his pick-up truck into a tree on Saturday night.

Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 5939 McFarlane Road in Cincinnatus after receiving reports of an accident with property damage.

Anthony Bush, age 20, was the sole occupant and driver of the vehicle. He was not injured during the crash.

Upon further investigation, officers determined that Bush was driving while intoxicated at the time of the accident. He was arrested and issued an appearance ticket.

Bush will return to the Town of Cincinnatus Court on September 21st.