CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 19th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office held its annual Shop With a Cop event at the Walmart in Cortlandville.

Officers from the agency took the time to shop for the holidays with 10 families from the Cortland County community.

The event was made possible due to support from the Cortlandville Walmart, Summit Federal Credit Union, the Cortland County Police Association CSEA, the Cortland County Advocacy Center, and several private sectors.

These families will now have something exciting to look forward to this Christmas.