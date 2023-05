HARFORD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On May 6th, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address in the Town of Harford for a reported assault.

It was determined that 40-year-old Adam Root struck a victim, whom he knew, in the head with a baseball bat.

The victim was injured.

Root was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and felony Assault.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Cortland County Jail without bail.