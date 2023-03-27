TRUXTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred in the Town of Truxton.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, welding equipment was stolen from inside Lyon Drilling on Shackham Road.

The burglary is believed to have occurred sometime between March 19th and March 23rd.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 607-758-6151 or Inv./Lt. Williams at 607-758-5583.

“The Sheriff’s Office would also like to remind all Citizens of the County that ‘if you see something unusual, say something’ report the incident immediately by calling either 911 or 607-753-3311.”