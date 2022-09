CUYLER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Grand Larceny of a silver 2006 Kawasaki Brute Force ATV.

The ATV was stolen late at night on Monday, August 29th, from a residence on Pease Hill Road in the Town of Cuyler.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have information related to the incident to contact Lt. Gary Williams at 607-758-5583.