CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Bethlehem, Pennsylvania man has been arrested after he allegedly burglarized a Cortland home while in possession of a knife.

At around 10 p.m. last night, Shoun Pinder entered a residence on South Main Street without knowing any of the occupants.

Pinder then allegedly grabbed an adult female and refused to let her go.

The woman told Cortland Police that she was afraid for her life.

Pinder was eventually arrested outside of the residence as police arrived on the scene.

He has been charged with the following and is awaiting arraignment in Cortland City Court: