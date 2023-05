CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Another alleged shoplifter was caught at the Walmart on Bennie Road in Cortlandville.

Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and determined that 38-year-old Christopher Leonard, of Pitcher, New York, left the store without paying for his merchandise.

He was arrested and transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where he was processed, issued an appearance ticket for Petit Larceny, and released on his own recognizance.