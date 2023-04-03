Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Another person has been caught stealing from the Walmart on Bennie Hill Road in the Town of Cortlandville.

On Saturday, April 1st, Makayla Ferguson, 23, of North Chili, walked out of the store with items that she didn’t pay for.

She was arrested, charged with Petit Larceny, and transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where she was processed before being released on an appearance ticket.

She is scheduled to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on April 17th.

Ferguson is the 6th person arrested for stealing from the Cortlandville Walmart in the last 3 months.