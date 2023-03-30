CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton man has been charged with Petit Larceny after allegedly shoplifting in Cortlandville.

Yesterday, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Price Chopper on State Route 13 for a reported larceny.

It was determined that 27-year-old Nicholas Tomassetti stole from the store and fled in his vehicle.

Tomassetti was located driving in Cortlandville and pulled over. Deputies determined that he also did not have a valid driver’s license.

He was arrested and charged with the following:

Petit Larceny

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 2nd Degree

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

He was transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, processed, and released on an appearance ticket and traffic tickets.

He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on April 17th.