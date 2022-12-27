HOMER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last night, at approximately 11 p.m., Cortland County Sheriff’s Officers responded to the intersection of Kinney Gulf Road and Bond Road in the Town of Homer for a motor vehicle accident.

Officers determined that the driver, Lucas Walley, 20, of Walton, was intoxicated and traveled off the roadway.

Walley was arrested and charged with the following:

Driving with .08 of 1% or More of Alcohol

Driving While Intoxicated

Driving Across Hazard Markings

He was processed and released on his own recognizance with appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Homer Court.