Coronavirus related closings, delays, cancellations, rescheduled events

Due to COVID-19 concerns in New York State, a few organizations and events have announced closing and cancellations.

The Region 12 Odyssey of the Mind tournament, set for Saturday at Broome-Tioga BOCES, has been cancelled.

The Saint Patrick’s Day parades in Syracuse and Scranton have been cancelled.

The Binghamton Devils season has been suspended until further notice.

The start of the Rumble Ponies season has been postponed.

The Vestal Museum is closed but will make appointments in some cases.

Broome County Historical Society March 18th meeting cancelled

Binghamton High School Musical 1776 closed to the general public

The Home and Garden Show has been rescheduled

The Hancock Community Education Foundation and the Hancock CSD’s Circus for 3/13 has been cancelled

The Village of Owego Art Park Community meeting has been postponed

The South Creek Lions have rescheduled their dinner until April 11th

Our Lady of Good Council Church has cancelled their Garden and Gaelic party