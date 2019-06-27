Work for Us

Internal listings for NewsChannel 34 WIVT/WBGH

Now Hiring: Digital Media Manager

The Digital Media Manager will be responsible for maintaining and growing our digital platforms and audience, as well as working with the sales team to generate digital revenue by providing marketing solutions for local businesses. The DMM will work closely with the news team to help generate and edit content for our digital platforms. DMM must be a creative, organized, motivated self-starter with excellent communication skills and passion for the digital space. Experience with graphic design, WordPress and HTML preferred.

The Digital Media Manager directly oversees the daily operations of managing both the station’s digital content and the station’s internet advertising.

To apply, click here.

Now Hiring: Commercial Promotions Producer

WIVT, NewsChannel 34 has a full-time opening for a Commercial Promotion Producer in our Creative Services Department.

A Commercial Promotion Producer should be able to creatively write, shoot, and edit content to tell compelling stories and must collaborate with a creative team to produce videos and digital content that are on-brand and drive results.

To see more or apply, click here.

Now Hiring: Account Executive

The Sales Account Executive generates advertising revenue by calling on established agencies, cold-calling new prospects and convincing potential clients of the merits of television advertising.

To see more or apply, click here.