Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

Contact Us

Breaking News & News Releases:

Email: news@nc34.com

Call: 607-771-3434

Studio Address:

NewsChannel 34 WIVT/WBGH

203 Ingraham Hill Road, Binghamton, NY 13903

My Weather Winner Entries:

weather@nc34.com

Closed Captioning Help:

Contact Jim LaVasser at (607) 771-3434

Visit for Closed Captioning Certification

Management:

John Birchall – General Manger

Maura Burtis – Director of Sales

Jim Ehmke – News Director

Emily Venuti – Digital Media Manager

Jim LaVasser – Director of Production/Promotion

Sharon Gould – Chief Engineer

Play our Pro-Football Challenge Contest

More Don't Miss