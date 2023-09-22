VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A holistic wellness center is inviting the community to come celebrate its recent grand opening and check out its services.

Wellness Centered is hosting its Open House and Ribbon Cutting Extravaganza on September 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests will be able to enjoy food, vendors, music, and activities while they meet the staff, check out the practice, and learn about its services. Wellness Centered hosted its official grand opening on September 5. It is located at 400 Plaza Drive, Suite C in Vestal.

Wellness Centered operates under Jennifer Lynn Holmberg Family Nurse Practitioner Services. It is a full-service primary care and functional medicine practice that focuses on natural healing. Services are available by membership or cash payment as the practice does not accept insurance at this time. Services are available by appointment only.

Wellness Centered offers a variety of holistic services that are all based in alternative medicine, ensuring healthy and happy healing. Available services include modern/allopathic medicine, functional medicine, alternative, and complementary therapy, weight loss management, hormone therapy programs for men and women, peptide therapy, massage therapy, reiki, and nutrition coaching.

Wellness Centered also hosts workshops, classes and special events. Since its grand opening, the center has hosted a variety of classes that aim to support its mission and promote self-care. Events held thus far have included an essential oils and emotions techniques class, a yoga class based on the practices of Vinyasa, a mindfulness and meditation group, a reiki healing circle, and an empowerment and support group for women. The center is set to host several upcoming events. To check them out, click here. You do not need a membership to attend the groups, but registration is required.

Wellness Centered is primarily serviced by Jen Holmberg, a Family Nurse Practitioner trained in functional medicine. Jen founded Wellness Centered with her husband Eric Holmberg as a way to offer healers and alternative health and wellness practitioners in the community a space to practice their services and help others live their best lives. Jen and Eric are both trained Reiki Masters and say they are excited to create a space of love and healing in the community.

For more information on Wellness Centered, visit wellness-centered.com or Wellness Centered on Facebook.