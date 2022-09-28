BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Calling all Broome County residents who would like to make a difference in their community.

The 36th Annual Riverbank Cleanup will be held on Saturday, October 22nd, from 9-12 p.m.

The cleanup is an opportunity to help keep Broome County waterways beautiful, says the Broome County Environmental Management Council.

Over the years, volunteers have helped collect several tons of trash and debris from County waterways.

Participants can select a location from this list to help clean and will be provided with light supplies from the County. The County will also arrange to have your trash picked up.

Efforts this year are also including sites outside the riverbank. If you have a site that isn’t listed on the registration form that needs cleaning, you can provide this location to the County and they will work to accommodate it.

Participants must register by October 17th. You can register at gobroomecounty.com/emc/riverbankcleanup.