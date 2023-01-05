HARPURSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A vigil is being held tonight to honor the life of Brennan Loveless, the 13-year-old boy who was killed by a hit-and-run driver on New Year’s Day.

The remembrance event is being organized by community members and will be held at 7 p.m. at the Harpursville High School track.

All Harpursville and outside community members are welcome.

Loveless was riding his bicycle on Route 7 in Sanitaria Springs when he was allegedly struck by the vehicle of 34-year-old Bradley Law.

Law left the scene and was later arrested on January 2nd following a crash on Bevier Street. He has been charged with criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident.

A GoFundMe page established 2 days ago to help the family cover the funeral expenses has raised more than $7,000.

You can donate here.