BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Several businesses across Broome County are thanking veterans and service members for their dedication and commitment to keeping our country safe.

As a small token of appreciation on their special day, veterans can find deals at the following locations:

Binghamton Black Bears: For the veterans who love hockey, this Veterans Day the Black Bears will host their third consecutive Military Appreciation Night at 7 p.m. Veterans and active-duty military members can claim a free ticket to the Saturday night game by calling the Black Bears office at (607)722-7367 or by visiting the Black Bears hockey offices on the third floor of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. The team will also sport military appreciation specialty jerseys, courtesy of Lockheed Martin. Following the game, the specialty jerseys will be auctioned-off with proceeds going to benefit the Binghamton Vet Center.

Price Chopper/Market 32: All veterans, active-duty service members, and their families can save on groceries this Veterans Day. Price Chopper and Marker 32 stores are offering a special 11% discount on any one shopping trip. Proof of service and AdvantEdge Card are required.

Farmers Market Coupon Distribution Event: Veterans can also get their grocery shopping done at the Broome County Regional Farmers Markert. Thanks to Cornell Cooperative Extension, veterans will receive $15 in coupons that can be used to shop from a wide variety of local vendors with products such as fresh produce, protein, dairy, and other essentials. Those planning to attend are asked to bring proof of their veteran status in order to take part.

McCoy’s Chophouse: McCoy’s is extending its gratitude to veterans and active military personnel by offering qualifying guests a free appetizer or dessert of their choice with the purchase of a dinner. The deal runs from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling (607)723-0555.

Applebee’s: Veterans who dine in can enjoy a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu. Additionally, they will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Chili’s: All veterans and active military members are entitled to a free meal. The offer is available in-restaurant dining only and a proof of status is required.

Dunkin’: Veterans are being reminded how sweet they are at Dunkin’. Veterans and active-duty service members will receive a free donut, no purchase required.

Veterans Day is November 11.