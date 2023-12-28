VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Vestal High School team was honored for their historic victory with the unveiling of a new landmark.

Vestal Odyssey of the Mind was recognized for their first-place win at the world finals with a road sign. Located on Hazel Drive in Vestal, the sign features characters representing each of the team’s five members including Clark Donacik, Jaelynn Wiggins, Leah Jones, Brendan Horn, and Alex Jiao.

The OM World Finals took place at Michigan State University in May.

The team, who has been competing together on and off since the eighth grade, beat 30 other world finalists for the title.

Jiao says he’s proud of the sign and the team’s hard work.

“We just had a lot of determination to do the best that we could. We just kept working as hard as we could,” said Jaio. “I never really expected to win but it’s been many months later and it still doesn’t feel real.”

Jiao says since the sign has gone up, the community has congratulated the team on their win and is super proud of them.

He says it’s the best Christmas gift ever.