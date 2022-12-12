VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tioga Hills Elementary School students teamed up with the Park Terrace Community Food Pantry and the Apalachin Lions Club to help make a difference in their community.

Fifth-graders participated in a community box project where they filled shoe boxes with personal care items. 65 boxes were hand-delivered to the Park Terrace Community Food Pantry and eventually distributed to community members in need.

The entire school supported a community food collection via the Apalachin Lions Club Food Drive. Students and their families were able to collect more than 800 food items.

Student council representatives Ella Wilson, Michalene Musok, Ada Marcin, and Cameron Mallery visited the Lions Club and helped with the event.

Check out some photos below: