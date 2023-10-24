VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Community members can drop off their unused and unwanted prescription medications to UHS this weekend.

Coinciding with the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, the UHS Retail Pharmacy is hosting a drive-thru prescription drug collection at UHS Vestal on October 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is in conjunction with the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

The pharmacy is accepting all varieties of medications such as controlled substances and non-controlled substances, tablets, capsules, liquids, inhalers, and creams. Needles and sharps will not be collected.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day promotes the safe and convenient disposal of unused and unwanted prescription medications. Amidst the ongoing drug overdose epidemic in the United States, the initiative also educates the public about the potential for abuse of medications while allowing individuals to discard medications that could be harmful or dangerous.

UHS Vestal is located at 4417 Vestal Parkway East in Vestal, across from Binghamton University.