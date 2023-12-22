JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – As UHS continues to build a new $170 million, state-of-the-art wing for Wilson Hospital, it’s also taking steps to create a calm and healing environment with the help of local artists.

The Wilson Project will feature four floors with 120 private patient rooms, a twice-the-size emergency department, new helipad, MRI and new main entrance facing Main Street in Johnson City.

Inside the lobby will be four four-foot by six-foot paintings by artist Orazio Salati.

The panels represent Salati’s largest commission to date and builds upon other works he’s produced for UHS facilities on the Vestal Parkway.

The retired Union-Endicott art teacher works with a combination of tar, wax and paint that he melts and blends together with a blow torch.

These paintings are part of series inspired by a forest in Quebec.

Salati appreciates the hospital chain’s commitment to supporting local artists.

“It’s awesome, it’s an awesome feeling and I’m very grateful to have this opportunity because I think the work will be there for a number of years after I’m gone. I was told you can actually see it from the street because of all the glass that’s in the lobby area. I’m still . . . sometimes I go like that,” Salati said as he slapped his face.

Architect Greg Chianis worked with UHS to put out a request for works from artists in Broome County.

Chianis says the hospital has agreed to acquire 140 pieces so far from a number of artists with a goal of having local paintings, prints or photography in every patient room.

He says studies have proven that art can help the healing process.

“You’ve got a picture sitting in a patient room with not much to look at. It gives people something to focus on, it gives them hope, takes them maybe to a different place. Not only for the patient but for the visitors and family members that are there and the staff as well. It’s all kind of a complete package,” said Chianis.

Chianis encourages other businesses and institutions with the means to do so to use local art in their interior design. He says that by supporting the local art community, they’re strengthening quality of life issues that help recruit and retain employees.

The lobby and first three floors of the new Wilson Hospital are expected to open sometime in the Spring of next year.