BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Live Like Megan Foundation, a non-profit formed in the memory of Megan Santa Croce, will hold a trivia fundraiser on Friday, November 11th.

Megan Santa Croce was a beloved community member and an alum of Chenango Valley High School and Binghamton University. She passed away in November of 2018 from a rare childhood ovarian cancer at the age of 23.

The Live Like Megan Foundation provides scholarships, supports rare cancer research, and provides respite weekends on Cayuga Lake for families of children battling cancer.

The upcoming trivia fundraiser will take place at St. Francis of Assisi in Hillcrest, downstairs in the newly-renovated church hall. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The trivia will be hosted by Barb Fox, and will include her new “Quingo” format which was made popular at the Garage restaurant.

Teams must consist of 4 to 8 people and the cost to attend is $15 per person.

The event will include pizza and snacks, as well as beer and wine available for purchase. There will also be prizes and raffle baskets benefitting the foundation.

You can put together a team and sign up here.

The next day, November 12th, there will also be a blood drive in Megan’s memory at the same location from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. You can register by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by downloading the Blood Donor App. Walk-ins are welcome.