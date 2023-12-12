ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The festive sounds of live holiday music are bringing joy to Greater Binghamton thanks to the singing of Tri-Cities Opera.

A five-person choir, including three resident artists, are singing a cappella Carols in the Community as part of OPERAtion Holiday Cheer.

We caught up with the group on Monday as they were performing holiday classics such as “O Christmas Tree” and “12 Days of Christmas” at the Mercy House in Endicott.

Their appearance was in conjunction with the music therapy program at the community care center for the terminally ill.

It’s one of several performances the group is holding this month to support various charities and non-profits in our area, including the BC Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park, the Ross Park Zoo and Clear Path for Veterans.

“It’s heartwarming, it really is. The cool thing about it is that it’s also really fun for our performers. They really hit a groove with this carol program. They’re having a great time and I think the audience feels that too,” said TCO General Director John Rozzoni.

Rozzoni says the caroling could become an annual tradition and holiday party performances might be a part of future sponsorship packages.

He credits Visions Federal Credit Union and the Hoyt Foundation for underwriting this year’s program.

OPERAtion Holiday Cheer will culminate this Sunday with caroling during an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. at the TCO Opera Center on Clinton Street.

The free event takes the place of a production of “All Is Calm, The Christmas Truce of 1914” which was canceled for financial reasons.

The event will also include tours, cookies and other refreshments.

For a listing of Carols in the Community, go to tricitiesopera.com.