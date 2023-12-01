BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Bundy is hosting an art show tomorrow to raise money and to keep the museum up and running in the future.

Tomorrow from noon till 8, the Bundy will be hosting an art show, and each piece was donated by local artists to keep the museum funded.

The event will feature live music performed by a list of local artists, and each art piece will be available for purchase.

The Dark Room Manager at the Bundy, Alexis Tauterouff says that since announcing the Save the Bundy campaign, the community has banded together to do whatever it can to keep the museum functional.

“We are the only people doing what we do here. So, we don’t charge anything for artists to show, we do all of our framing in house. So, a lot of what we’re doing here is what I call dismantling the pay wall behind art. What makes it accessible to people or inaccessible to people. So, that’s why having the Bundy Museum continuing on from here is so important,” said Tauterouff.

Admission to Bundy Fest is free, and if you can’t make it in person, the event will be streamed online.

The money raised from selling artwork will go towards funding the museum.

Tauterouff says that the Bundy has a goal of raising $50,000 and currently, it has raised roughly $15,000.

To watch online, and to donate, visit bundymuseum.org.