OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Tioga Arts Council is making art accessible to creative students in need.

The arts council recently partnered with Cops 4 a Cause for its annual Art Pack Campaign.

Each year, TAC works closely with educators in Tioga County to donate free art supplies to students who have tremendous artistic talent but cannot afford the materials.

With the help of Cops 4 a Cause, the arts council was able to assemble 24 art packs.

The packs include paper, paint, pencils, an encouraging letter, and more.

Cops 4 a Cause also presented TAC with a check for $1,500.