BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – As part of its annual Red Kettle Campaign, hundreds of volunteer opportunities are now available at the Salvation Army of Binghamton.

The Salvation Army began its 2023 Red Kettle Campaign earlier this month and is looking to the community for assistance in supporting those in need. The fundraiser aims to provide food, clothing, and other resources to families and individuals throughout the year along with youth programing and presents under the Christmas tree for local children.

“As the need for Salvation Army assistance has continued to increase due to current economic hardships, so has the need for volunteers,” said Salvation Army of Binghamton Corps Officer Captain Joseph Hansen. “Volunteers are the backbone of The Salvation Army – the army behind the Army – and we cannot provide the services we do without volunteers coming along side us as partners in our mission of helping those most in need.”

Hansen says the need for volunteers is especially high for the next four weeks.

“Whether it’s ringing bells at a Red kettle for a couple of hours, sorting donations of toys and clothing, or helping parents pick out that perfect Christmas present for their child at a Salvation Army toy shop, The Salvation Army has numerous and meaningful ways to serve others during the busy holiday season and beyond,” said Hansen.

All donations collected during Salvation Army fundraisers like the Red Kettle campaign, stay in Binghamton to help local families and individuals.

Salvation Army services and volunteer opportunities continue year-round.

To volunteer with the Salvation Army, call (419) 979-2445, or text TSAVolunteer to 31333.