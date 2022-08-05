ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local favorite, The Cider Mill, is now open for the season as autumn is right around the corner.

The mill opened yesterday at 7 a.m. for its 80th anniversary. You can stop by and grab apples, candy apples, doughnuts, cider slushies, and much more.

It is open daily from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. and will become busier and busier as ever as summer comes to an end.

If you would like to pre-order your treats, the Cider Mill also offers online ordering. All online orders will need to be picked up in the lobby from the pickup table as no curbside service is available this season.

You can order ahead here: https://order.ehungry.com/The-Cider-Mill